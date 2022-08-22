Chesley L. Lewis

Chesley Lawrence Lewis, a longtime Quincy resident, passed away on Aug. 11, 2022.

Chesley grew up in Quincy, graduated from North Quincy High School and attended Suffolk University. He enlisted in the United States Navy, serving during the Korean War. After completing his active duty, Chesley enlisted in the United States Naval Air Reserves, where he continued to serve his country for an additional two years. During his military career, Chesley traveled extensively throughout Europe. After the military he worked at State Street Bank, until retirement. He enjoyed boating, the Red Sox and loved to fly planes as a private pilot. He had a passion for music was well known for his love of classic rock from the Beatles to the Gypsy Moths. He was a member of the North Quincy Knights of Columbus as well as a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Chesley was a devoted family man and a true gentleman, always there for his family, willing to help when ever needed. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

Chesley was the only son of the late Lawrence and Blanche (Martin) Lewis, beloved husband of the late Virginia E. (Hunt) Lewis. Loving father of John F. Lewis and his wife Philomena (Hastings) and Peter J. Lewis of Quincy. Cherished grandfather of Melissa Kelly and her husband Patrick and Carolyn Delorey and her husband Stephen all of Quincy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday morning, Aug. 24 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy followed by the Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 11 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Chesley may be made to WORK Inc., 25 Beach St. Dorchester, MA 02122. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences