Children’s Hospital Bloodmobile Visits Quincy Four Times In September

September is childhood cancer awareness month.

The Boston Children’s Hospital bloodmobile is coming to Quincy for four days in September to honor “Mighty Quinn” and “Super Ellie” and to promote blood donations as a way to support families battling cancer. The Waters and Niland families have deep roots of family and friends in Quincy.

The following dates and locations for the bloodmobile are:

Tuesday, Sept. 14th at the South Shore YMCA, 79 Coddington St., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, Sept. 15th at the Kennedy Senior Center, 440 East Squantum St., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 16th at the Quincy Park Dept., One Merrymount Parkway, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 17 at the Tirrell Room, Quincy Lodg of Elks, 254 Quarry St., 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The blood drives give donors a chance to donate locally, and see how easy it is to donate, and find out how important blood is to cancer patients. Most important is blood platelets,which clot the blood and support the immune system.

The last drives were all booked for the four days in June

Appointments can be made at: pints for halfpints halfpints.childrenshospital.org

Special thanks to Cynthia MacKinlay, Children’s Hospital: Pat Murphy, South Shore YMCA; Tom Clasby Quincy Elder Services; Dave Murphy, Quincy Parks; and Carey Barrett Alan, Tirrell Room.