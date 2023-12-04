Christina M. McKeon, 96

Christina M. (Ryan) McKeon, age 96, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, December 1, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of her loving family.

Christina was born in Boston, to the late Martin and Henrietta (Yourell) Ryan. Raised and educated in Dorchester, she was a graduate of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School for Girls, Class of 1944. She lived in Quincy for most of her life but had also lived in Rockland for several years.

She was an insurance broker and had worked with her late husband, Jerry, with Agents Insurance Group in Braintree. Christina had over fifty years of service in the insurance industry.

Christina loved to sing and enjoyed her time with the choir at Holy Family Church in Rockland.

She was devoted to her family and friends and especially loved spending time at her summer camp in Lebanon, Maine for many years. Christina’s greatest joy was watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow.

Beloved wife of the late Matthew G. “Jerry” McKeon.

Devoted mother of Matthew J. McKeon and his wife Bonnie of Sedona, Ariz., Carole A. McGunagle and her husband George of Weymouth.

Loving grandmother of Melissa Nowell and her husband Chris of Lincolnville, Maine, Mark McGunagle and his wife Michele of Franklin, Kacey McKeon of Bridgewater, and the late Benjamin McKeon.

Cherished great grandmother of McKeon and Cole Nowell, and Ryan McGunagle.

Christina was the last of two siblings and is survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, December 8, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Saturday, December 9, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Christina’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.