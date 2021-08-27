Christine A. Gore

Christine Angela Gore, a lifelong Quincy resident, died, Thursday, August 26, 2021 after a brief illness, at Boston Medical Center, in the comfort of her loving family.

Christine was born and raised in Quincy, to the late Edward S. and Roberta Louise (Lane) Gore. She was a graduate of the former Saint John’s Elementary School and Quincy High School, Class of 1981, and had attended both Quincy College and Newbury College.

She had many jobs throughout her life, from customer service to accounting, and she excelled at everything she tried due to her positive attitude and bright personality.

Christine was best known for her infectious smile, warm laugh, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She had a special love for children and animals. You couldn’t know Christine without loving her.

Beloved partner for thirty-five years of Lawrence Flynn. Devoted mother of Jeffrey M. Gore and Jacqueline F. Gore, both of Quincy. Dear sister of David L. Gore and his partner Isabel of Randolph, Ellen L. Gore Patrolia and her husband Kevin of Norwell, Matthew Gore and his wife Susan of Braintree, Edward G. Gore and his partner Vikki of Quincy, and the late Andrew L. Gore. Loving aunt of Racheal Patrolia and Lisa Patrolia, both of Norwell. She is also survived by many cousins and close friends, who she loved dearly.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, August 31, from 5-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 1, at 10:30 a.m. Interment private.

For those who wish, donations in Christine’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269-0088.

