Christine P. Petrelli

Christine P. (Ogiba) Petrelli, of Quincy, died June 7, 2024. The beloved wife of 56 years to Richard Petrelli of Quincy. Daughter of the late Stanley Ogiba and Pearl (Witkowski) Ogiba. Sister of Andrew Ogiba of Quincy, Philip Ogiba of Chicopee and Paul Ogiba of CA. Christine is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Christine was a living saint. She was a kind and gentle lady who never complained, so caring and giving to everyone she knew. She grew up in Roxbury and attended St. John’s school and then graduated from Hyde Park High School. After graduation, Christine began for Stone and Webster an engineer firm located in Boston and then later as a legal secretary. She enjoyed reading and watching Mass on TV. A devout Catholic, she had deep faith. Christine adored her husband Richard and in return he cherished her. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Monday, June 17th, 2024 from 9-10am in St. Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington, St., Quincy, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.