Christine Y. Sorenson, 92, of Quincy passed away February 15, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Charles Sorenson. Loving mother of Sylvia Newell and her husband Bruce of NY and David Sorenson of Quincy. Cherished grandmother of Andrew Sorenson, Joshua Ray, Jessie Qualey and Tyler Newell. Great grandmother of Olivia Ray and Noah and Benjamin Qualey. Preceded in death by a brother, Professor David M. Young, Jr. Dear aunt to William, Arthur and Carolyn Young and a great-aunt to their children.

Christine was a talented commercial artist and water colorist. A graduate of the New England School of Art and Design, she was a longtime member of the Copley Society of Boston. She had also worked for a time at the Schenectady Gazette. She also enjoyed traveling and going to the opera.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday February 24th from 4pm to 7pm at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St. in Quincy. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday February 25th at 11th at St. Paul’s Parish, 701 Pleasant St. in Brockton. Interment to take place at a later date in the Park View Cemetery in Schenectady, NY.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the United Spinal Association, 2 Rehabilitation Way, Woburn, MA 01801 or St. Paul’s Parish, 701 Pleasant St. Brockton, MA 02301.

