Christmas Parade Theme Contest Underway

The Christmas Festival Committee announces the theme contest for the Quincy Christmas Parade is underway.

The Committee is seeking public nominations for the theme of the 68th annual parade which will be held on Sunday, Nov. 28th. This will mark the return of the Quincy Christmas Festival Committee events as all but the annual tree lighting was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The parade theme plays a significant role in float preparation for the annual event and is an important step in planning of each year’s parade.

The contest is open to all and the winner will receive a gift and be invited to ride in a convertible in the parade on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

All entries must be received no later than Friday, Oct. 8.

Entries should be mailed or dropped off to Christmas Festival Committee, One Merrymount Parkway, Quincy, MA 02170.