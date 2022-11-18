Christmas Poster Contest Winners Announced

Quincy Access Television congratulates the winners of this year’s Christmas Poster Contest. Elementary school students from the Quincy Public Schools and the Quincy Catholic Academy participated in the annual contest sponsored by Quincy Access Television.

There were 828 poster entries judged by Tony and Phyllis Andrade of the Quincy Art Association. The two categories were Grades 1-3 and Grades 4 & 5. The following students were judged best in the city and the prizes they will receive are: First Place $100, Second Place $75 and Third Place $50.

Grades 1-3: First Place: Reyansh Kadri, Grade 3, Montclair Elementary

Second Place: Lexine Zou, Grade 2, Beechwood Knoll Elementary

Third Place: Kevin Liu, Grade 3, Quincy Catholic Academy

Grades 4 & 5 First Place: Hebe Chen, Grade 5, Quincy Catholic Academy

Second Place: Jocelyn Wu, Grade 5, Beechwood Knoll Elementary Third Place: Anna Maloney, Grade 5, South West Middle

The winning students will be invited by the Christmas Festival Committee to ride in the Christmas Parade on Sunday, Nov. 27, and the winning posters are on display in the windows of the Quincy Sun throughout the holiday season. Parents can pick up their child’s posters at The Quincy Sun after Jan. 1, 2023.

The judges were so impressed by the young artists they also chose ‘Honorable Mentions’, which will also hang in the windows of the Quincy Sun. The honorable mentions were: Jack Bligh, Grade 3, Squantum Elementary, Nina Lin, Grade 1, Beechwood Knoll Elementary, Callie Fernandez , Grade 1, Quincy Catholic Academy, Alexander Lee, Grade 3, Lincoln Hancock Elementary, Conan Ng, Grade 4, Lincoln Hancock Elementary, Jack Meyers, Grade 4, Bernazzani Elementary, Aiden Wu, Grade 4, Quincy Catholic Academy, Eason Chen, Grade 5, Atherton Hough Elementary.

Congratulations to all of the prizewinners, honorable mentions and the entire poster contest participants for their great work! Nicely done!

The winning and honorable mention posters appear below with comments from the judges. This story and images of the posters will also appear in the print edition of The Quincy Sun Nov. 23, 2022.