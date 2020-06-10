Christopher A. Morrissey, 49

Christopher Adam Morrissey, age 49, of Quincy, died suddenly at his home May 31.

Born in Quincy on May 12, 1971, he was the son of the late John Francis and Julia Elizabeth (Mowles) Morrissey. He attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1988. Following high school, Mr. Morrissey enlisted in the United States Marines. He was proud to serve his country and to be a marine. After his honorable discharge, Mr. Morrissey went to work as a journeyman with the Bricklayers Association and was a member of Local 3. He loved his work and the relationships he built throughout the years.

Mr. Morrissey was the devoted father of Christian, Patrick and Daniel Morrissey, all of Marshfield. He was the dear brother of Elisabeth “Betty” Morrissey of VA, John “Steve” Morrissey and his wife Patricia of Quincy, Virginia Morrissey of Braintree, Terri Guinto and her husband John of Winchendon, Margaret “Peggy” Boyd and her late husband Leo of Braintree, Susan Morrissey of Quincy, Michael “Mike” Morrissey of Quincy, Timothy “Tim” Morrissey of Braintree, Judith “Judy” Ha and her husband Phuc of Weymouth, the late Kathryn Morrissey and the late Patricia Morrissey. He is also survived by his former wife Kerri (Small) Morrissey of Marshfield and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

His children will forever miss his heart full of good intentions, his thoughtfulness in teaching them the importance of good manners & respect, his heartfelt letters, their exceptional conversations with him, his humor, & his sweet smile accompanied by the sparkle in his eyes.

Following cremation, Mr. Morrissey will be interred at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, with military honors.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.