Christopher Brooks, 55, of Quincy passed away on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Chris was such a fun, loving guy. He would have given the shirt off his back to anyone in need, always looking out for those around him. Although we are saddened by his loss, we remember all the memories we’ve shared with him over the years. (The good, bad, and the crazy.) If you knew him, you know he’d leave an impression on you no matter what. Chris leaves behind his father, James, two sons, CJ & Kyle, and three stepdaughters, Kimberly, Amanda, and Nicole, two grandchildren, Alannah & Braylen, two brothers, Keith & Jimmy. He also leaves behind two nephews, Quinten & Keith and two nieces, Avery and Cassidy, and many cousins. As we take this time to grieve, let’s also remember to celebrate his life. I know he wouldn’t want it any other way.

Rest in heavenly peace, we know you’re so happy to finally re-unite with CJ.

Visiting Hours were held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, Quincy. For information and online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.