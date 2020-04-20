Christopher Burr, 53

Christopher Burr, age 53, of Quincy, originally from Dorchester peacefully entered into eternal life April 3, 2020 where he joined his loving parents Charles and Dorothy (Shiner) and his brothers Stephen and Keith Burr.

Devoted dad to Sean Burr of Brockton. Treasured brother of Pamela Urbon, Charlene Norris, Mark Burr, all of Weymouth, Paula Burr of Quincy and Nancy Carver of Braintree. Cherished uncle of Eric, Jonathan, Mark, Kelsey, Brian, Rachel and Lily. BFF’s, Johnny, Rick and Jimmy.

Chris was a devoted son, father, brother and friend. He took extreme pride in his son, Sean. Spending time with Sean was what mattered most to him, it gave him such JOY.

Chris was a quiet, gentleman. He never asked for very much. He enjoyed reading, cooking, tailgating, cheering on the Pats and hanging at the beach. Chris will be remembered lovingly by all, especially those that took the time to really know him. Eternal be his memory.

A celebration of Chris’ life to be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to your local food pantry.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.