Christopher D. Cardarelli, 60

Christopher D. Cardarelli, age 60, of Stoughton, formerly of Dorchester’s Fields Corner, died, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, in the comfort of his loving family.

Christopher was born in Quincy, raised and educated in Dorchester. He lived in Stoughton for seven years, previously in Dorchester for most of his life.

He was employed as a commercial diver and fisherman, working with his brother, Joey, for many years. He was well-known in the trade from Quincy, Boston, and Gloucester, all the way up the eastern seaboard to Maine.

As a young man, Chris began his career as a mechanic with the Quincy Police Department. He later worked in various fields, managing and supervising in the warehouse industry, and in various sales positions.

Chris was a patriotic man who loved his country. As an automobile enthusiast, he was knowledgeable of models, years, and all types of cars. He was also an avid “Star Trek” fan.

He loved music, especially the Beatles and Michael Jackson, and was a self-taught musician, playing five instruments. He was an amateur comedian and was famous for his quick wit, jokes, one-liners, impressions, funny stories, and for his dancing and karaoke skills. He was always the life of the party.

Most recently, these past few years, Chris proudly embraced sobriety and was a helpful mentor to others.

Beloved son of the late Theresa W. Cardarelli and Leo P. Cardarelli, Sr.

Devoted brother of Peter Cardarelli and his wife Katarina of Dorchester, twins Michael Cardarelli and his wife Samm of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Mark Cardarelli of Dorchester, Regina Cameron of Weymouth, Andrew Cardarelli of Quincy, Joseph Cardarelli of Quincy, and predeceased by Gerard Cardarelli, Dennis P. Cardarelli, Leo Cardarelli, Jr. and his surviving wife Edith of Haverhill, Scott DeMarco, and Pamela DeMarco.

“Uncle Chris” is also survived by his many much-loved nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent St., West Quincy, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Christopher’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.