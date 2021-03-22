Christopher Ghiloni

Christopher “Chris” Ghiloni died of heart failure at Tufts Medical Center on March 18, 2021.

He was born and raised in Marlboro, son of Louis F. and Barbara (LaForme) Ghiloni. He started at Quincy District Court in 1976 and finished his career as an assistant clerk magistrate. During his tenure he had the privilege of helping many people with their struggles.

A long-time member of the Sons of Italy in Braintree, his past times included skiing at Loon Mountain and Sunday River and being in the company of his beloved cronies. He enjoyed making specialty Italian cuisines for his family and friends and was an avid and competitive vegetable gardener.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Ziegler), sons Matthew and James, both of Braintree, sister, Ellen (James) Brien of Marlboro, brothers Marty (Linda) of Hudson, and John (Denise) of Marlboro.

During their 41 years of marriage, he and Sue made so many wonderful friends, many over more than half a century, some more recent. His family is grateful and appreciative of these friendships and all the love and support received during his last difficult weeks.

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, those attending will be asked to pay their respects and depart to allow the next guests to enter the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, March 22nd from 3:00 – 7:00 PM in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 23rd at 10:00 AM in St. Clare Church, Braintree.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the RMT Classic, 1599 Washington Street, Braintree MA 02184.