It’s with heavy heart that we share our beloved Christopher Noble, 52, a dedicated Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend, of Sanford, Florida passed away suddenly June 20, 2023.

Chris is survived by his loving wife, Kelly. Together for 24 years, they were looking forward to celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary this July 13th. Kelly was clearly the apple of his eye. If you could apply that phrase to his other eye, it would be his daughter Macayla, and her two children, Aliyah (5) and Ava (4), who lovingly called him, “Bampy.”

Chris was born in Quincy, Massachusetts on May 22, 1971. He was the beloved son of Robert and Donna Noble. The oldest of three children, he is survived by his sisters Elizabeth Gatz (Steven) and Kathryn. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

No one was more important to Chris than Kelly. They met in Boston at a charity softball event and from that point forward it was literally “game on”. They started dating in Boston in 1999 which continued with a move to Illinois, where they eventually married. From there they spent five years in Atlanta and ultimately moved to Florida.

Chris so enjoyed being with his family. He loved playing with his nieces and nephews and watching their sporting events either in person or online.

Chris had a strong passion for football. He played for Quincy High School, achieving multiple honors, culminating in being elected captain of the Shriners All-Star Team. He was elected to the Quincy-North Quincy Football Hall of Fame in 2001. Later, he followed in his father’s footsteps as a coach. He loved the players, the mechanics, and the entire atmosphere of the game. He was constantly engaged and his positive teaching both on and off the field has impacted many.

Another passion of Chris’ was military history. You could often find him reading a book or watching a documentary on the subject. The Civil War, in particular the Battle of Gettysburg, was his favorite study. He also had a true interest in military aviation. He loved attending air shows, specifically watching military demonstration teams like the USAF Thunderbirds and USN Blue Angels. Chris amassed a large collection of pictures, model aircraft and other military memorabilia. This passion evolved into volunteering at the Warbird Air Museum in Titusville, FL. He loved giving tours, helping where he could, and just engaging the other volunteers who were mostly veterans.

An imposing figure of a man, he was the first to offer help, and always someone you could rely on. Chris will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

The family will receive relatives and friends for visitation at Keohane funeral home, 785 Hancock St, Quincy, MA on July 13th, from 4-8 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St, Milton, MA on July 14th at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Chris’ name to Warbird Air Museum Valiant Air Command, 6600 Tico Rd., Titusville, FL 32780 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.