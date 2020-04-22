City Announces COVID-19 Recovery Coach Initiative

The City of Quincy, in collaboration with Bay State Community Services (BSCS), is offering a new recovery coach initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this new initiative, Quincy residents experiencing substance use disorder (SUD) as well as their friends and family, will have access to a certified recovery coach 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“The City recognizes the unique challenges faced by those impacted by substance use disorder during this time due to the sudden unavailability of many of their traditional recovery resources and supports throughout the city and beyond,” said Mayor Thomas Koch. “A trained recovery coach will be available to provide individualized phone support to those in need.”

Support will include one on one peer support, treatment referrals to the appropriate level of care, medication assisted treatment referrals, medical care referrals, linkage to housing support and other resources and connection to virtual 12 step meetings and other recovery support groups.

To connect with a recovery coach, call 1-617-479-3700.

Questions can be directed to Laura Martin, City of Quincy’s Substance Use Prevention Coordinator, at lmartin@quincyma.gov.