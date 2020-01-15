City Council Committee Chairs Chosen

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Quincy City Council’s committees will have a different look this term, with each of the three committees of the whole getting new chairpersons.

The appointments, made by Council President Nina Liang, were finalized this week. The council will continue to have three committees of the whole – finance, ordinance and oversight – and 14 committees with five members each.

Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy is the new chairman of the finance committee and Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain will serve as the vice chairman. Cain had been the committee’s chairman during the past two years; then Ward 5 Councillor Kirsten Hughes, who did not run for re-election in 2019, was the vice chairwoman during the last term.

Councillor Anne Mahoney is the new chairwoman of the ordinance committee and Ward 2 Councillor Brad Croall, previously the council president, is the committee’s new vice chairman. Liang had been the chairwoman of the committee the past two years with Councillor Noel DiBona as the vice chairman.

DiBona is the new chairman of the oversight committee and Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci will serve as its vice chairman. Palmucci had been the chairman of the oversight committee for the last six years and Mahoney was the committee’s vice chairwoman during the last term.

Cain is the new chairman of the community engagement committee. Other members of the five-person committee include Liang (vice chairwoman), Croall, Mahoney and Ward 6 Councillor William Harris. Liang had been the committee’s vice chairwoman since its inception four years ago.

New Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. will serve as the chairman of the downtown and economic growth committee; other members of the committee include McCarthy (vice chairman), Croall, Mahoney and Palmucci. Hughes, the former Ward 5 councillor, was the committee’s chairwoman the last two years.

McCarthy is the new chairman of the education committee and will serve on the committee with Mahoney (vice chairwoman), DiBona, Harris and Palmucci. Mahoney had been the chairwoman the past two years.

Harris will continue to serve as the chairman of the environmental and public health committee. Joining him on the committee are Croall (vice chairman), Cain, McCarthy and Phelan.

Cain is the new chairman of the housing committee and will be joined by Palmucci (vice chairman), Croall, Harris and Phelan. Palmucci had been the chairman of the committee last term.

Phelan is the new chairman of the library and historic places committee and Cain its vice chairman. They will be joined by Harris, Liang and Palmucci. Hughes had been the committee’s chairwoman last term.

Mahoney will continue on the chairwoman of the municipal technology and information management committee with Phelan as its new vice chairman. Rounding out the committee are Harris, McCarthy and Palmucci.

Phelan is the new park and recreation committee chairman and Harris its vice chairman. They will be joined by Croall, DiBona and Palmucci. McCarthy had been the committee’s chairman the last two years.

Harris is the new public buildings committee chairman and Palmucci will serve as its vice chairman. Also on the committee are Cain, DiBona and Phelan. McCarthy had been the committee’s chairman last term.

Palmucci will continue to serve as the chairman of the public safety committee and will be joined by Harris (vice chairman), DiBona, Mahoney and Phelan.

Harris will continue to be the chairman of the public works committee. Joining him are Croall (vice chairman), Cain, DiBona and Phelan.

Palmucci will be the chairman of the rules committee, a chairmanship he also had last term. Joining him on that committee are Cain (vice chairman), Mahoney, McCarthy and Phelan.

Croall will remain the chairman of the senior citizens committee and will be joined by DiBona (vice chairman), Cain, Harris and McCarthy.

DiBona will stay on as the chairman of the veterans services committee and Harris will stay its vice chairman. They will be joined by Cain, Croall and McCarthy.