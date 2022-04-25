City Council Meeting Cancelled

By SCOTT JACKSON

Monday’s meeting of the Quincy City Council has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

City Clerk Nicole Crispo said the meeting was called off because one councillor had tested positive for COVID-19 and several others had been exposed.

The council’s finance committee, which consists of all nine councillors, had been scheduled to meet in-person Monday evening to discuss Mayor Thomas Koch’s proposed $16.4 million expansion of Pine Hill Cemetery in West Quincy. The finance committee initially met to review that proposal on April 4, the first in-person council meeting in two years.

A regular meeting was set to follow the finance committee meeting, during which Koch planned to introduce a $53 million district-improvement-financing bond order for improvements in Quincy Center as well as taking orders for three properties. Those properties include 1455 and 1459 Hancock St., where the city would construct a new green space next to a proposed seven-story building at 1445 Hancock St., and 1620 Hancock St., a former pizzeria that has sat vacant since a fire in the 1990s.

The City Council is slated to meet again next Monday, May 2. In an interview earlier this spring, Koch said he planned to submit his proposed budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, during that meeting.

Crispo on Monday said it was uncertain when the next finance committee meeting to discuss the Pine Hill proposal would be held.