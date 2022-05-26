City Councillors Reject Pay Raise

By SCOTT JACKSON

As they continued their review of the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, city councillors rejected a raise that would have boosted their pay by $7,650.

The nine city councillors, sitting as the finance committee, reviewed their own budget and the budget for the mayor’s office at the end of a five-hour session of departmental hearings on May 25.

The budget for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, contains two separate line items from which the city councillors are paid. There is a $203,283 line item for their salaries and a $66,744 line item for travel allowance, both of which are divided evenly between the councillors, meaning their total pay is $30,003.

Under Mayor Thomas Koch’s budget proposal for the fiscal year that starts on July 1, fiscal year 2023, the salary line item for the councillors would have increased to $304,529 while the travel allowance line item would be reduced to $32,400. That would have brought each councillor’s compensation to $37,436 in the new fiscal year.

At the May 25 hearing, Council President Noel DiBona noted councillors had not received a pay increase since fiscal year 2015. Under the budget proposal, he said councillors would have seen their salary increase starting on Jan. 1, 2023 – which is in accordance with state law – while the travel allowance line item would have ended on Dec. 31 of this year. The changes would result in a total pay increase of $7,650 per councillor, according to the council president.

DiBona said that Ward 6 Councillor William Harris had indicated he was not comfortable accepting the pay raise. DiBona then asked his other colleagues to indicate, by a show of hands, if they were also uncomfortable with the proposed raise; all eight of DiBona’s colleagues raised their hands.

DiBona then made a motion to cut $61,200 from the line item for councillor salaries, equivalent to $7,650 for each of his eight colleagues who had raised their hands. DiBona said he wanted to give his colleagues the option of whether or not to accept the raise.

“I figured everybody could make their own decision,” he said. “I thought it would be beneficial to at least let everyone vote on their own situation.”

Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain said he appreciated DiBona’s support of a pay raise for councillors, but said they did not run for office because of the salary the position provides.

“This is public service. We signed up to take this role at a certain level and we probably don’t really do the position because we get paid,” Cain said. “We do it because we care about the city and making great improvements therein.”

Cain added that he was unsure if the salary line item could be divided so some councillors got a raise while others did not.

Councillors then voted 8-1 in favor of DiBona’s proposed $61,200 cut. Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci voted against the cut; he had earlier suggested a cut of $68,850 be made to the salary line item, which would level-fund councillors’ compensation.

After the initial cut, Harris made a motion to cut an additional $7,650 from the line item for councillors’ salaries, level-funding their compensation. That motion was approved unanimously.

Following those two cuts, Councillor Nina Liang made a motion to restore $8,517 to the council’s budget, to provide 3 percent raises to three of the four employees who work within the council office; the fourth employee is retiring.

“I just want to acknowledge the staff that we have that come in full-time that make this work possible,” Liang said, adding their salaries have not increased recently.

Liang’s motion was approved in a unanimous vote. Chris Walker, Koch’s chief of staff, said the mayor would allocate the salary increases in accordance with the councillors’ intent.

“The mayor views the council’s budget as the council’s budget,” Walker said. “He has for 15 years.”

After the changes to the council budget were approved, councillors unanimously passed the amended budget of $659,572, an increase from the current fiscal year’s budget $653,216.

The budget for the mayor’s office, which was approved by voice vote the same night, is set to increase from $840,878 in the current fiscal year to $931,053 in the new fiscal year. The budget does not include raises for the mayor or his staff.

The new budget for the mayor’s office includes two changes. The current year’s budget includes separate secretary and clerk/receptionist positions at salaries of $71,514 and $56,268, respectively. In the new fiscal year, the clerk/receptionist will be upgraded to the secretary position. Walker said the two positions have similar job descriptions.

The second change is the creation of a new community liaison position at a salary of $75,288. Walker said that position was recommended by the equity, diversity and inclusion commission Koch appointed last year.

“We had asked if any budgetary matters or budgetary recommendations were going to come from the commission, that they expedite those before any final report from the commission,” Walker said. “What’s before you is that reccomendation from that commission.”

Palmucci thanked Koch for creating the new position.

“I do just want to take the opportunity to publicly thank the mayor for adding this to the budget. I think it’s an important position,” Palmucci said. “Last year, I stated my disappointment when it wasn’t included, so this year I want to express my appreciation and optimism about it being in the budget.”

Ward 2 Councillor Anthony Andronico thanked Cain, the Ward 3 councillor, for his work as the chairperson of the mayor’s commission.

“I want to take a moment to commend my colleague, Councillor Cain, for his work with the commission,” Andronico said. “I know he put many long hours into it, and I know it was a long process. I just want to say thank you for all that work.”

Separate from the budget for the mayor’s office, councillors approved the celebrations budget, which will increase by $50,000 to $250,000 in the new fiscal year.

“We’re continuing to build events throughout the city, costs go up for our traditional events, and we’re trying to build this a little bit year by year,” Walker said.

Councillor Anne Mahoney asked Walker who was responsible for organizing the celebrations. Walker said the city has an event coordinator who is now being paid with money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act; that person had previously been paid using Quincy Center district-improvement-financing bonds.

Mahoney proposed cutting $50,000 from the celebrations budget. She said the administration had yet to provide councillors with an update on the ARPA money and had created a structural deficit by funding the position with the federal funds.

That proposed cut failed in an 8-1 vote. Councillors then passed the celebrations budget by voice vote, with Mahoney opposed.