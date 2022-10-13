City Launches New Audio Tour On Hancock-Adams Common

The City of Quincy’s Tourism and Historic Heritage Departments have teamed up with international audio guide vendor Guide-ID to help visitors unlock and explore the stories of the Hancock Adams Common, both past and present.

Guide-ID helps museums, historic and other site to share their stories with their constituents. The company’s global reach extends from European art museums to George Washington’s Mount Vernon in Virginia and the USS Midway in San Diego.

“The new audio tour will provide visitors a glimpse into the past as they stand before these historic locations and help enrich their understanding of the local history,” said Mayor Thomas P. Koch.

In a press release, city officials said Quincy’s Hancock Adams Common is a vibrant award-winning urban landscape and a place to discover this community’s rich and diverse history. Granite and brick walkways, fountains, monumental statues, and rows of majestic New England maple trees ready to show off their fall colors, are surrounded by the Church of the Presidents, final resting place of the Adams Presidents, the Hancock Cemetery, one of Massachusetts finest colonial burial grounds, and Old Town Hall, one of the oldest working municipal buildings in the country.

“This new audio guide gives both residents and visitors alike the opportunity to access the variety and richness of this incredible place at the heart of Quincy Center,” said Bob Damon, the city’s Public Historian.

This free audio tour is available at the City of Quincy Welcome Center, located at the northern end of the Hancock Adams Common or by using a smart phone to scan the QR code at any one of the 17 Heart of Quincy Tour stops across the Common and the Hancock Cemetery.

For more information Visit www.discoverquincy.com