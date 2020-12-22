City, Manet Community Health Center To Partner On Free Testing Clinic

Mayor Thomas P. Koch announced Tuesday that the City of Quincy and Manet Community Health Center will partner to bring expanded COVID-19 testing to residents beginning Tuesday, Dec. 29, from noon to 4 p.m. at the future site of the city’s special education learning center at 180 Old Colony Ave.

The testing is free, does not require insurance information, and is open to any Quincy resident. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. To register, call 774-406-5400. The testing will run on Tuesdays at the same time for at least the next eight weeks.

Manet is partnering with the laboratory at the Broad Institute to process test, and results are expected to be returned within 24 to 48 hours. The test is a self-administered swab but will be clinically supervised by Manet’s medical team.

“Time and again, Manet and its team have stepped up in so many ways during this pandemic, and coordinating this expansion of our local testing capacity so quickly is just another example of an extraordinary commitment to the people of this community,” Koch said. “We hope our residents, particularly our young people who may not have interacted much with the health care system, will avail themselves of this easy and free opportunity to help us fight the current surge in COVID-19 cases.”

Added Manet Chief Executive Officer Cynthia H. Sierra:

“We are truly honored with the City to ensure that residents have access to timely and convenient access to testing. As a community health center, we are compelled by our mission to extend care out into the community and the neighborhoods where our patients live. Whether it is through COVID screening and testing – and soon our COVID vaccination program – or our in-person and telehealth primary care, addiction medicine, behavioral health services or any of our other supportive health services, we are committed to ensuring quality, comprehensive health care and services for all who need us.”

The clinic site is an office and classroom building that was owned by Eastern Nazarene College until it was purchased by the City earlier this year as part of a plan by Mayor Koch to create a learning center for the City’s special education students. Construction to retrofit the building is scheduled to begin later in 2021. There is ample parking at the site, and it is in close proximity to MBTA bus routes and the Wollaston Center Red Line station.