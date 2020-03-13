City Of Quincy COVID-19 Update March 12, 2020

The Department of Public Health (D.P.H.) has identified 13 new presumptive positive cases today, bringing the statewide total to 108. One of those cases is in Norfolk County, but has not been identified to date as a Quincy case.

Effective March 12, 2020, according to the Quincy Public Schools, all field trips and in-school community events are postponed or cancelled through April 1, 2020, as follows:

– School events, including STEM Fairs, drama performances, High School Course Selection night, and Spring Athletics Information Meetings. Student Community Service activities are also suspended until April 1.

– Any scheduled use of a school building by an outside group, for example, the SAT test scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

– Community events and parent meetings, such as the Student Opportunity Act Public Meeting on March 17 and the English Learner Parent Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for March 12.

– PTO meetings and PTO-sponsored events.

At this time, there is no change to after school care at our elementary school sites and extracurricular programs and activities including extended education programs, athletics, rehearsals, and clubs for elementary, middle, and high school students. The Quincy Public School Committee will continue to meet as previously scheduled, please see visit quincypublicschools.com for more information.

We will continue to update the Quincy Public Schools staff, students and families as additional information becomes available.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to evaluate and update our responses. Residents with questions can call the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services at 617-376-1500 or the Quincy Health Department at 617-376-1272.