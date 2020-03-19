City Of Quincy COVID-19 Update March 18

There were no new cases of COVID-19 involving Quincy residents identified by state officials March 18. Testing numbers remain uncertain, so the day-to-day reporting may not reflect the full spread of the virus.

Governor Charlie Baker today announced the creation of Exempt Emergency Childcare Centers to serve families of first-responders and front-line medical personnel. All other day care centers in the state are ordered to close before Monday, March 23.

City offices are closed to the public. The City will still operate and offices will still be staffed, but residents will be required to conduct business via telephone, the Internet or through the mail. No emergency services will be impacted. For a full list of department phone numbers and contact information, residents can visit www.quincyma.gov

Playgrounds are closed, but park spaces are open.

Per Governor Baker’s order, all schools remain closed through April 6.

Students can pick up “Grab and Go” meals at North Quincy High School, Quincy High, Snug Harbor and Lincoln-Hancock. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to noon. Additional details will be available on QPS website

All restaurants and bars are not allowed to serve food or beverages on site.

Any gathering of 25 or more people is prohibited.

Any gathering should maintain “social distancing” meaning people stay further six feet away from each other at all times.

All public regulatory boards are postponed until at least March 30.

All public facilities will continue to undergo aggressive environmental cleaning on a daily basis.

Mayor Koch will seek $1 million from the City’s Affordable Housing Trust to assist workers in the City’s hospitality industry and maintain their housing during prolonged closures. The full details of the program will be developed in the coming days.

Residents in potentially vulnerable populations, such as seniors and those with underlying medical conditions, need to be particularly careful in their contacts with other people.

Many of the things you do to help prevent colds and the flu can help protect you against other respiratory viruses such as Coronavirus:

o Avoid large gatherings

o Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

o Cover your coughs and sneezes.

o Stay home if you are sick. If you are ill call your healthcare provider for instructions before going to a clinic, office or emergency room.

There are currently no vaccines available to protect against this novel coronavirus infection. It is not recommended that people wear masks when they are in public. Masks can be useful in some settings, such as a clinic waiting room, to prevent someone who has a respiratory illness from spreading it to others. There is no hard evidence that wearing a mask protects the wearer outside of the healthcare setting.

For more information visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html or the state’s website at www.mass.gov

Residents with questions can call the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services at 617-376-1500 or the Quincy Health Department at 617-376-1272.