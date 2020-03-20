City of Quincy COVID-19 Update March 20th: Three New Cases In Quincy; Total Cases In City Now 12

Governor Baker Friday (March 20th) dispelled widespread rumors that a “shelter-in-place” order would be issued imminently for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Residents are, however, encouraged to stay home and work from home when possible and practice safe “social distancing” practices.

All personal care businesses, including barbers, hair salons, nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo studios, gyms and fitness centers are ordered closed until at least April 6.

There are 3 new cases of COVID-19 involving Quincy residents identified by state officials today, bringing the total number of local cases to 12. Testing numbers remain uncertain, so the day-to-day reporting may not reflect the full spread of the virus.

According to the state, there are 413 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Massachusetts as of March 20th. The counties with the highest number of confirmed cases are Middlesex (144), Suffolk (86) and Norfolk (64). Ninety-seven of the 413 cases are linked to the Biogen conference held in Boston and household contacts.

The state on Friday (March 20th) confirmed the first fatality from the COVID-19 virus: a man in his 80s from Suffolk County.

Governor Charlie Baker March 20th announced the creation of Exempt Emergency Childcare Centers to serve families of first-responders and front-line medical personnel. All other day care centers in the state are ordered to close before Monday, March 23.

City offices are closed to the public. The City will still operate and offices will still be staffed, but residents will be required to conduct business via telephone, the Internet or through the mail. No emergency services will be impacted. For a full list of department phone numbers and contact information, residents can visit www.quincyma.gov

Playgrounds are closed, but park spaces are open.

Per Governor Baker’s order, all schools remain closed through April 6.

Students can pick up “Grab and Go” meals at North Quincy High School, Quincy High, Snug Harbor and Lincoln-Hancock. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to noon. Additional details will be available on QPS website

All restaurants and bars are not allowed to serve food or beverages on site.

Any gathering of 25 or more people is prohibited.

Any gathering should maintain “social distancing” meaning people stay further six feet away from each other at all times.

All public regulatory boards are postponed until at least March 30.

All public facilities will continue to undergo aggressive environmental cleaning on a daily basis.

Mayor Koch will seek $1 million from the City’s Affordable Housing Trust to assist workers in the City’s hospitality industry and maintain their housing during prolonged closures. The full details of the program will be developed in the coming days.

Residents in potentially vulnerable populations, such as seniors and those with underlying medical conditions, need to be particularly careful in their contacts with other people.

Many of the things you do to help prevent colds and the flu can help protect you against other respiratory viruses such as Coronavirus:

o Avoid large gatherings.