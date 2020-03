City of Quincy COVID-19 Update March 25: 36 Quincy Cases, One Death

As of March 25, there were 36 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Quincy according to an update released by the city. Of that number, 8 people have recovered and one man in his 80’s has died from contracting the virus.

Statewide as of March 25, there are 1,838 cases including presumptive and confirmed. State officials also announced four more fatalities due to COVID-19 bringing the total to 15 state-wide. These include a male in his 80s from Norfolk County, preexisting conditions, hospitalized; male, 80s, Barnstable County, preexisting conditions, hospitalized; male, 70s, Worcester County, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalized; and a woman in her 70s, Worcester county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized.

County-wise, the most reported cases are in Middlesex (446), Suffolk (342) and Norfolk (222).

What You Need to Know:

Governor Charlie Baker has issued an executive order to further extend the closure of all Massachusetts schools and all non emergency child care programs until May 4, 2020.

A temporary emergency order has been issued that prohibits the use of reusable bags until further notice. Retailers will provide bags free of charge during this time.

Governor Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close no later than noon on Tuesday, March 24. The order does not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies and many other services deemed essential. For a full list of essential services included in the Governor’s order, please click here.

The Governor also reduced the maximum number of group assemblies to 10 people, down from 25. Additional guidance on that order, can be found here.

A Wollaston Elementary School Grade 5 teacher, who was last in school on March 12, has tested positive for COVID-19. In a letter to Grade 5 parents, Superintendent Richard DeCristofaro asked that children in the class self-isolate in their home until March 26 as a precaution, based on the recommendation from Health Commissioner Ruth Jones.

An elderly man with underlying medical conditions is the City’s first fatal case of COVID-19. There are a total of 17 cases of COVID-19 involving Quincy residents and 5 patients have recovered. Testing numbers remain uncertain, so the day-to-day reporting may not reflect the full spread of the virus.

All day-care facilities except Exempt Emergency Childcare Centers to serve families of first-responders and front-line medical personnel are closed.

City offices are closed to the public. The City will still operate and offices will still be staffed, but residents will be required to conduct business via telephone, the Internet or through the mail. No emergency services will be impacted. For a full list of department phone numbers and contact information, please click here.

All playgrounds in Quincy are closed, but park spaces are open.

Students can pick up “Grab and Go” meals at North Quincy High School, Quincy High, Snug Harbor and Lincoln-Hancock. Meals will be available from 11 AM to noon. Additional details are available on QPS website. To visit the site, please click here.

All restaurants and bars in Quincy are not allowed to serve food or beverages on site.

Any gathering should maintain “social distancing” meaning people stay further six feet away from each other at all times.

All public regulatory boards are postponed until at least April 7.

All public facilities will continue to undergo aggressive environmental cleaning on a daily basis.

Mayor Koch will use $1 million from the City’s Affordable Housing Trust to assist workers in the City’s hospitality industry and maintain their housing during prolonged closures. The full details of the program will be developed in the coming days.

Best Practices

Residents in potentially vulnerable populations, such as seniors and those with underlying medical conditions, are advised to stay home.

Many of the things you do to help prevent colds and the flu can help protect you against other respiratory viruses such as Coronavirus: Avoid large gatherings. Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. Cover your coughs and sneezes. Stay home if you are sick. If you are ill call your healthcare provider for instructions before going to a clinic, office or emergency room.

There are currently no vaccines available to protect against this novel coronavirus infection. It is not recommended that people wear masks when they are in public. Masks can be useful in some settings, such as a clinic waiting room, to prevent someone who has a respiratory illness from spreading it to others. There is no hard evidence that wearing a mask protects the wearer outside of the healthcare setting.

Don’t flush Disinfecting Wipes, Paper Towel or Flushable Wipes down your toilet. They can clog sewer lines and cause plumbing issues in your home.

Need More Information?

Health Commissioner (617) 376-1272 rjones@quincyma.gov City of Quincy COVID-19 Informational Hotline

(617) 376-1288

(617) 376-1288 Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services

(617) 376-1500