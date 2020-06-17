City Offering Summer Recreation Programs, Clinics

Mayor Thomas Koch announces the Quincy Recreation Division in the Department of Natural Resources will be offering a large compliment of summer programs and clinics this July and August.

The Recreation Division has been working closing with the Quincy Health Department to develop programming protocols and guidelines to address safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. A full listing of the Summer 2020 offerings will be posted to www.quincyma.gov and www.quincyrec.com later this week.

Quincy’s annual free summer playground program will take place this year at neighborhood playgrounds throughout the city. Staff ratios will be in place to ensure compliance with Covid-19 guidelines. Health and safety protocols and hand-washing will be implemented to enhance safety for all participants. A list of summer playground locations with drop-in programs will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It is important that we provide both parents and children opportunities to return to their normal activities in a safe and fun manner,” Koch said. “Our Health Department has worked closely with our Recreation Division to develop a program that will allow kids a chance to have fun while also focusing on their health. I am proud of all that we have been able to do in this area when other communities have completely cancelled their summer programming.”

A full range of summer clinics to be offered include basketball, baseball, softball, cheer, dance, tennis, arts and crafts, and much more. The boating and sailing program will also continue this season with enhanced safety measures and cleaning protocols in place. Not all clinics and programs can be offered due to COVID-19 restrictions but the Recreation Division estimates approximately 90 percent of its typical annual programming will remain intact with enhanced safety protocols.

Quincy has been at the forefront in providing recreational and aerobic activities for its residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Quincy has opened basketball and tennis courts as well as children’s tot-lots while other communities have left their facilities locked up. With the help of federal money, Quincy created a summer jobs program to help monitor park use and ensure park-goers adhered to social distancing guidelines as much as possible.

“Our parks and recreational programs are an important part of the quality of life in Quincy,” Koch said. “By being progressive and creative, we have found ways to allow residents to enjoy our great park system and creative recreational programming, all in a safe manner. This is a vital step back toward providing normalcy for our young people and I hope we continue to build upon this progress.”