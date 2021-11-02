City Receives New Rescue/Disaster Response Vehicle

The City of Quincy Office of Emergency Management recently received a new rescue/disaster response vehicle.

The Polaris Ranger all terrain utility vehicle (UTV) will significantly improve emergency response times in the city to reach locations, both urban and off-road, where larger emergency vehicles generally cannot operate, city officials said. The vehicle features a two-person medical transport skid and 4,500-pound capacity rescue winch.

The vehicle will be immediately available for emergency response operations to both the Quincy Fire and Police Departments, as well as Brewster ambulance, the city’s emergency medical services partner. Funding for the vehicle was made possible and entirely paid for through the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) program. The cost of the vehicle is $25,600.

“While initially procured primarily for off-road emergency response, and search and rescue operations, the versatility and flexibility of the vehicle will also enable its utilization for additional contingencies such as responding to emergencies on beaches, flooding, and potential storm related damage throughout the city,” Emergency Management Director Ally Sleiman said.