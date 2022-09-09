City To Distribute Surgical Masks To Public

The City of Quincy Office of Emergency Management will begin the distribution of surgical masks free of charge to the public on Monday, Sept. 19th.

Quincy residents wishing to receive an issue of masks can email: emergencyoperations@quincyma.gov or call 617-376-1105 to schedule an appointment for mask pick-up.

Mask distribution will be conducted at the Richard J. Koch Park and Recreation complex located at 1 Merrymount Parkway, and appointments for pick-up will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In order to receive masks, residents will be required to verify Quincy residency by presenting either a valid MA driver’s license or a current utility bill with a Quincy address.

Through partnerships with FEMA and MEMA, Quincy Emergency Management has distributed a total of more than 3,000,000 total pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), that has included multiple types of masks, sanitizing equipment, and other types of PPE to community partners, municipal departments, and the public since March 2020.