City To Distribute Test Kits, Masks To Public March 8

The City of Quincy Health and Emergency Management Departments will be providing free COVID-19 at home self-test kits and KN95 masks to the public for pick-up Tuesday, March 8th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kennedy Center, 440 East Squantum St.

Members of the public will be required to show proof of Quincy residence with either a valid driver’s license or a current utility bill, and a maximum of 2 test kits and 4 masks will be distributed per household.

Quincy Public Health Commissioner Marli Caslli and Emergency Management Director Ally Sleiman have partnered to coordinate the distribution. The City of Quincy Health and Emergency Management Departments have provided a total 18,900 COVID-19 self-test kits and 75,000 KN95 masks to Quincy residents and community partners thus far in 2022.