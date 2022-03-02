Civil Service Finds ‘Lack Of Level Playing Field’ When Mayor’s Son Hired As Police Officer; Koch Spokesperson Calls Ruling ‘Utterly Unfair, Littered With Factual Inaccuracies’

By SCOTT JACKSON

The state Civil Service Commission recently ruled the city of Quincy “failed to take the necessary steps to ensure a fair and impartial review process” when Mayor Thomas Koch’s son was hired as police officer over another applicant ranked higher on the list of candidates for the job.

The commission on Feb. 24 ruled that the applicant bypassed for appointment to the Quincy Police Department, Daniel Neenan, shall be placed by the state Human Resources Division at the top of any current or future list of candidates to join the department and that the city “shall take all steps necessary to ensure [Neenan] receives a fair, impartial de novo review” for the job.

The Human Resources Division in September 2019 established a list of candidates eligible for appointment to the Quincy Police Department, according to the commission’s ruling. In October of that year – after the city requested to hire 18 officers – HRD advised the city it would have to hire from the top 37 candidates on the list. Neenan was tied for 31st on the list and the mayor’s son Cornelius Koch was tied for 32nd.

In January 2020, the commission said Police Chief Paul Keenan – Mayor Koch’s brother-in-law – requested the number of new officers be increased to 25 to fill additional vacancies because of retirements. The city did not submit a written request to HRD to increase the number of officers it planned to hire, according to the commission; the city’s human resources director, Patricia McGowan, said she made a verbal request to do so to HRD and believed that was adequate.

In April 2020, Mayor Koch submitted a list of 21 candidates to be appointed to the department, the commission stated; his son was number 19 on the list.

Neenan had previously been told he was being bypassed for appointment to the department by McGowan, the commission said. In her bypass letter, McGowan said Neenan did not disclose he was bypassed for appointment to the State Police in 2019 and did not disclose that he had been terminated from his job at a Boston restaurant in 2010.

In its ruling, the commission said those concerns may not have prevented the city from hiring Neenan if the mayor’s son were not a candidate for the job.

“The lack of a level playing field here makes it difficult, at best, to determine whether the City would have viewed Mr. Neenan’s background and answers in a different light if the Mayor’s son, a lower ranked candidate, were not competing for the same position,” the commission wrote.

While Mayor Koch and Keenan both recused themselves from the hiring process, the commission said the mayor’s recusal was not put into writing. And while Koch hired Daniel Bennett – the state’s former secretary of public safety – to stand in for the mayor in the hiring process, the commission said a police sergeant involved in the process was unsure of what Bennett’s actual role was.

The city held two roundtable meetings in early 2020 to review the candidates for appointment to the police department, according to the commission; Bennett did not participate in one of the roundtables. Bennett did attend the roundtable where Neenan’s candidacy was discussed along with the mayor’s chief of staff, the mayor’s director of operations, the city’s HR director, two police sergeants and other officers who helped conduct background investigations, one of whom is the son of Chief Keenan and a nephew of Mayor Koch.

The commission also found that Cornelius Koch, because he was 19th on the list of candidates ultimately appointed to the department, would not have been hired had the city only hired 18 candidates as it originally announced it would do.

“This ruling is just utterly unfair and littered with factual inaccuracies. It’s hard to read this as anything but the Commission willing itself to see some kind of exciting, salacious case of favoritism without any evidence to support it. It muddies the water enough to create a headline while the facts support a fair, honest, and transparent process,” Walker said.

“The ruling wants to say that the Mayor’s son was appointed because someone else was bypassed, but it can’t do that because the record is obvious that it did not happen that way. Had no one been bypassed, the Mayor’s son would still be a police officer today.”

Walker said the commission’s assertion that the mayor’s recusal was only made verbally is not true. Walker provided The Sun with a copy of a letter the mayor wrote to City Clerk Nicole Crispo in January 2020 notifying her that he would limit his role in the appointment process to “acting only upon the reccomendation of another individual (Bennett) who shall chair an ad-hoc committee that will receive and select the candidates for appointment.” Walker added that the mayor publicly announced in local media that he would be recusing himself around that same time.

Walker also said while the commission stated the mayor and police chief decided to increase the number of vacancies to be filled from 18 to 25 shortly after learning Koch’s son was ranked 32nd on the October 2019 list, the police chief made the request to do so the following January based on anticipated retirements, while also asking for additional dispatchers to be hired.

“Such a practice is commonplace both from a regular budget planning process and Civil Service hiring process,” Walker said. “We almost always ask Civil Service to expand the list of eligible candidates when hiring police and fire candidates because the process takes a good deal of time.”

In addition, Walker said the chairperson of the Civil Service commission asked questions of the city months after the hearing on the matter and those questions related to an issue not raised by Neenan in his appeal.

“It is highly unusual for a hearing officer to be sending emails out eight months after a hearing concludes asking questions about an issue the bypassed candidate did not raise,” Walker said. “This makes the Civil Service process look tainted – not ours.”