Clair Cashman, 97

Clair Cashman of Quincy has passed peacefully with family by her side. Clair lived more than 97 years, full of grace and well loved.

Originally from Medford, Clair and her family eventually settled in North Quincy. She is predeceased by her daughter Nancy Cashman who filled her heart, her husband Tom Cashman whom she loved since high school and her beloved granddaughter Danielle Cashman.

Clair is survived by her eldest son Thomas Cashman, his wife Christine and their children Melissa, David and Lisa.

Clair is also survived by her youngest son and caregiver, Michael Cashman, his wife Lilly, his son Michael Sean, his wife Olivia, Craig and his wife Lisa.

Clair also leaves behind a daughter of the heart, Jean Thomas.

Clair was also family in name to her dear friends, Frank Goldberg who had predeceased her, his wife Chris and sister Sharon Goldberg. Clair and her son Michael were Godparents to the children of Frank and Chris, Phil and Cellenai Goldberg.

Clair walked with grace through many difficulties, sharing her beautiful attitude and enduring spirit. She was happiest when surrounded by family who brought her joy with their humor and teasing. A devout Christian she believed in fairness and inclusiveness, always having a spot in her heart for those who needed the most.

Clair worked hard as a Teamster, Local 25 out of Charlestown, spending 29 years at Jordan Marsh Warehouse. She was well respected for her work ethic and good nature.

There is not a person who has met her that has not been touched by her infectious smile and open heart.

Beloved Clair will leave a space in this world that will never be filled.

Arrangements will be made at a later date.

Funeral arrangements by McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams St., Dorchester, MA 02122.