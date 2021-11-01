Claire A. Hoffman, 90

Claire A. (Macomber) Hoffman, 90, a longtime resident of Quincy and native of South Boston, died at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Born in Boston, Claire graduated from South Boston High School. Then in 1956, she married John W. Hoffman, moving to Quincy to raise their family.

After raising her family, Claire endured the loss of her son, Jack in 1988 and her husband in 1997. Despite this, Claire remained positive, active and busy in her later years.

A great day for Claire began with a good breakfast at the Egg and I or Barry’s Deli with her friends. And later, after moving in with her daughter Lisa, her days were also filled with special moments, reading, helping with homework and just spending time with her three grandchildren.

An animal lover, Claire always had a dog in the house, but she had a special affinity for her cats. She was prone to taking in strays and even once may have “abducted” a neighborhood cat who she felt may not have been properly cared for. In tribute to this, Claire’s family is asking that any memorial donations be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter.

Claire was the beloved mother of her surviving children, Keith Hoffman of Los Angeles and Lisa Bulger and her husband Christopher of Quincy. She was also the special and loving Nana to Ryan (BFD) of Dorchester, Caitlin and Michaela Bulger both of Quincy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during a visiting hour on Wednesday from 9:00-10:00 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha Church, Milton at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter at quincyanimalshelter.org.