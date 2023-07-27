Claire E. Cattaneo, 90

Claire E. (Belcher) Cattaneo, age 90, of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, July 23, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Claire was born in Warwick, R.I., to the late Walter and Claire (Miska) Belcher. She was raised and educated in several states across the country. Claire was a longtime resident of Quincy.

She was a Bible teacher and was a former member of the Baptist Temple in Holbrook for many years. Claire was dedicated to sharing the gospel throughout her life.

Beloved wife of the late Raymond C. “Ray” Cattaneo.

Devoted mother of Raymond P. Cattaneo of DeLand, Fla., Paul F. Cattaneo and his wife Jenny of Carlsbad, Calif., Peter J. Cattaneo and his wife Betsy of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., and Lisa J. Mainini of Braintree.

She is survived by twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

Dear sister of Jane McGoff of Braintree, James Belcher of Laconia, N.H., the late Walter Belcher, and the late William Belcher.

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, graveside services were conducted privately at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Claire’s memory may be made to the American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.