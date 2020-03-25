Claire E. Holbrook. 98, died peacefully on March 18, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Milton surrounded by her loving children.

Claire was born in Quincy, Massachusetts to the late Signe’ and Olaf Theller; formally from Norway. Raised and educated in Quincy, Claire lived in Quincy all of her life, most recently residing in Squantum. Claire was a proud graduate of North Quincy High School Class of 1938. Claire was an avid sailor and a member of the Wollaston Yacht Club with her Dad. Claire was engaged to, “the love of her life”, Deforest “Sonny” Ela, whose plane was tragically shot down during WWII on August 16, 1943.

Devoted wife of the late John L. Holbrook. Devoted mother of Diane L. Holbrook and J. Scott Holbrook both of Squantum.

Claire was proud of her professional career as a secretary for the Quincy Public Schools serving the students and their families of Wollaston, North Quincy and Montclair. Claire especially loved her many luncheon gatherings over the years, with the teachers “the lunch bunch” from Montclair School.

Claire’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and friends whether it was on the ocean, ice skating or skiing on the slopes of New Hampshire.

Claire had a genuine gift for her impeccable style, optimistic persona and great smile. Claire loved animals, especially dogs, sailing, knitting, sewing, the outdoors, socializing, shopping with her Daughter and especially being on her Son’s boat.

A special thanks to Bill McCarey for all his support and devotion over the past years.

Following Claire’s wishes, there will be a celebration of her life at a date to be later announced of this upcoming spring where friends and relatives will be invited to attend.

Memorial donations in memory of Claire Holbrook may be sent to MSPCA-Angell, Attention: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, Massachusetts 02130, or a charity of your choice. (Please include a note saying it is in memory of Claire E. Holbrook).