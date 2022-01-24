Claire F. DiFederico, 77

Claire F. DiFederico of Randolph, formerly of Quincy, passed away, unexpectedly, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the age of 77.

Born, raised and educated in Quincy, graduate of Quincy High School, and Chandler School for Women. Retired as a Branch Manager for the Hanscom Federal Credit Union, and was a long term employee of the Shawmut Bank Company.

Loving sister of F. Peter DiFederico of Quincy, and Diane M. Doyle (Husband Ron) of Holbrook. Beloved Auntie of: Chris, Amy, Sara, Kelly and Loren; also survived by many Grand Nieces and Nephews.

Visiting hours were Monday in the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy. On Tuesday, there was a service in the funeral home followed by burial at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Donations in Claire’s memory can be made to the charity of your choice.