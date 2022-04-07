Claire J. Testa, 69

Claire J. (Jermyn) Testa, age 69, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, April 7, 2022 at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family.

Claire was born in Weymouth, to the late Clarence A. and Shirley J. (Martin) Jermyn. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1971.

Claire was employed as a direct patient care provider for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services for twenty years. She retired in 2019.

Claire enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family. She is best remembered for the many grand adventures she took her children and grandchildren on.

Devoted mother of Richard M. Testa and his wife Tara of Abington, Danielle A. Testa of Quincy.

Loving grandmother of Cameron J. Testa and Elsie C. Testa.

One of four siblings, she was the dear sister of Joy Flowers of Whitman, and was predeceased by Lee Jermyn and Lynn Jermyn.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, April 10, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Monday, April 11, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone. Share a smile or perform a random act of kindness for a stranger.

“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” – Aesop

