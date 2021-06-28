Claire M. Koski

Claire M. (Jacobson) Koski of Weymouth, formerly of South Yarmouth and Quincy, died June 28, 2021.

Claire was a kind and loving woman, who was strong in faith and happiest when surrounded by her family. She was an avid New England sports fan. She also enjoyed singing and being by the ocean. She will be deeply missed.

Beloved wife of 57 years to Karl Koski of Weymouth. Devoted mother of Stephen Koski of Quincy, Karen Even and her husband Christopher of Hingham, Tricia Carney and her husband Brian of Quincy, Michael Koski and his wife Katy of Milton and the late Kathleen Jordan and her husband James of Marshfield. Cherished Mama of Connor, Jimmy, Katherine, Charlie, Matthew and Tyler. Predeceased by 3 siblings and survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 AM in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy.

Interment at Mount Wollaston Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences