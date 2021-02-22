Claire M. Maloney, 92

Claire M. (Kineavy) Maloney, age 92, of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, February 19, 2021, at John Adams HealthCare Center.

Claire was born in Boston, to the late Thomas and Ann (Duffy) Kineavy. She was raised and educated in Jamaica Plain. Claire had lived in Quincy for the past thirty years, previously in Dorchester.

She was employed as a secretary at the Carney Hospital in Boston for thirty years. Following her retirement, she enjoyed working in food service for the Quincy Public Schools, primarily at the Sterling Middle School.

Most of all, Claire was devoted to her family, especially to her granddaughter and her family.

Beloved wife of the late Philip J. Maloney, Jr. Devoted mother of the late Kevin T. Maloney and the late Philip J. Maloney III. Loving grandmother of Michelle Mahoney and her husband James of Abington. Cherished great-grandmother of Christopher A. Maloney and James J. Mahoney, Jr.

The last of seven siblings, she was predeceased by Thomas, Roger, Francis, Mary, Ann “Nancy”, and Eileen.

Claire is survived by her former daughter-in-law and dear friend, Nancy Zuray of Weymouth. Claire is also survived by her nephew, Thomas Fabrizio and his wife Kathy of Quincy.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, February 24, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at New Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.