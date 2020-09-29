Claire M. ‘Mimi’ Bartkus, 73

Claire Marie “Mimi” (Wenners) Bartkus, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Quincy Medical Center. She was 73.

Born in Boston on April 1, 1947, she originally from Dorchester and was the daughter of the late Walter and Marie (Fitzgerald) Wenners and attended local schools. Claire graduated from St. Gregory’s High School with the Class of 1964 and continued her education at the Boston School of Business, earning a certificate in business. Claire worked in the healthcare industry at Braintree Hospital as a Medical Transcriptionist. She enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years. Claire retired in 2005 to spend more time with her husband and family.

In her spare time, Claire enjoyed dining out, playing Words With Friends, going to the Moose Lodge and spending time with her family and pets. Family was the most important part of Claire’s life. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Claire’s favorite time of year was Christmas eve, as she was always the host and loved that everyone was together for that holiday.

Claire was a strong willed and passionate person. She was generous, honest, a straight shooter and a great judge of character. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. Claire will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Claire was the beloved wife of William A. “Bill” Bartkus. The two married on October 8, 1967 and together they shared 53 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Denise A. Wynne of Taunton, Michael D. Bartkus and his wife Pauline of Marshfield, Steven A. Bartkus and his wife Christina of Quincy and Brian W. Bartkus and his wife Maria of Quincy. She is also survived by her six loving grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4 through 7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Claire’s Funeral Service will be celebrated privately. Following cremation, Claire will be interred privately in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Claire may be sent to your local animal shelter.

