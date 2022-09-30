Claire M. Sheehan, 89

Claire Marie (O’Brien) Sheehan of Hingham and Weymouth died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 27 at the age of 89.

Mrs. Sheehan was the beloved daughter of the late Michael J. and Claire H. (Kelcourse) O’Brien of Quincy. She was married to the late Frederick J. Sheehan for 58 years before his death in 2013. She is survived by her children Frederick Sheehan Jr. of Holliston, Kathleen Speredelozzi and her husband Jim of Weymouth, Michael Sheehan and his wife Maureen of Norwell, and Mariclaire Buckley and her husband John of Hingham. She was “Mamie” to Anna and Frederick Sheehan III, Viktor and Claire Speredelozzi, Catherine and Michael Sheehan, and William, Andrew, Henry, and Ned Buckley. She was predeceased by her brother Paul O’Brien of Weymouth.

After graduating from Quincy High School in 1951, Mrs. Sheehan moved to New York to work for the McCann-Erickson advertising agency. She eventually moved back to Quincy to help take care of her family after her father’s unexpected passing. While working for the City of Quincy, she met a young Quincy attorney, Fred Sheehan, and they married on Memorial Day of 1955 and raised their family in Weymouth. A voracious reader, Mrs. Sheehan served on the Board of Trustees of Weymouth’s Tufts Library from 1972 until 2000 when the town changed to a city form of government.

Mrs. Sheehan designed and built three houses in Weymouth, and they are still homes to family and friends. A woman of great energy and dignity, she was described by a close friend as “Lightning – beautiful and bold, sass and class. Always unforgettable.” She had a delightful sense of humor and a quick wit. Intensely loyal, she spent her life devoted to and helping her family and friends. She and her husband Fred traveled extensively to Europe, Africa, and around the United States. She was particularly fond of her time spent with family on the coast of Maine and Lake Sunapee in New Hampshire.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Catholic Near East Welfare Association, 1011 1st Avenue, Floor 15, New York, NY 10022-4112.