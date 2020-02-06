Claire McArdle of Quincy passed away February 5.

Born in Boston, she graduated from Fontbonne Academy in Milton, Boston State Teachers College, Lesley University and Emmanuel College. Claire earned a Ph.D. in education and taught English and reading in the Boston Public Schools and was also the vice principal of the Pauline Shaw School in Dorchester.

Beloved sister of Richard McArdle and his wife Marianne of Easton, Nancy Duffy of Dorchester, Doreen McDonnell and her late husband Robert of Brookline, and Jane Donovan-DeLisle and her husband James of Quincy. Aunt of Jennifer Cryon and her husband Jim, Matthew McArdle and his wife Patricia, Matthew McDonnell and his wife Jennifer, Julie Keaveney and her husband Mike, Bobby McDonnell and his wife Gretchen and the late Lance Corporal William J. Donovan, Jr. and many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Quincy Saturday morning at 10. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Saturday morning prior to the mass from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. Burial private.

Quote from Claire, “Life is a long journey, thank you for being on that journey with me.”

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Lance Corporal William J. Donovan, Jr. Memorial Fund c/o Jane Donovan-DeLisle, 128 Merrymount Rd., Quincy, MA 02169.