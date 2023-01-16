Claire McGillicuddy

Claire (Shannon) McGillicuddy, a lifelong Quincy resident, passed away peacefully January 14th with her family by her side.

Cherished wife of the late Joseph McGillicuddy. Loving Father of Joseph and his wife Judy of Quincy, Sheila of Whitman, Michael and his wife Linda, Mark and his wife Kathleen all of Quincy, Peter and his wife Kristin of Sandwich. Beloved Grandfather of Kelley, Keith, Joseph, Anna, Thomas, Bryan, James, Grace and Brendan. Sister of Mary Craymond of Quincy and the late Patricia Bachman.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Monday Jan. 23rd at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Quincy. Visiting hours Sunday 3-6 p.m. in the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Claire will be buried with her husband Joe in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In memoriam donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Research. For online condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com.