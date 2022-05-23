Claire T. Speranzo, 93

Claire T. (Coletti) Speranzo, age 93, of Randolph, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at South Cove Manor at Quincy Point Rehabilitation Center, in the comfort of her loving family.

Claire was born in Quincy, to the late Romeo and Frances (Govulio) Coletti. Raised in Boston and Quincy, she was a graduate of the former Saint Mary’s School in West Quincy. She lived in Randolph for the past fourteen years, previously in Quincy for most of her life. She was also a thirty-year winter resident of Naples and North Fort Myers, Fla.

Claire began her career as a hairdresser. She left the workforce to raise her family, and later returned to work as a traffic supervisor in the City of Quincy’s Traffic Department for twenty years. She had been retired for many years.

Claire and her late husband, Rico, were dedicated volunteers for the Department of Veterans Affairs for twenty-three years. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Claire was an avid Red Sox fan.

Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for seventy-one years of the late Americo “Rico” Speranzo, Captain, Quincy Fire Department, Retired.

Devoted mother of Frank L. Speranzo and his wife Arlene of Plymouth, Richard A. Speranzo and his wife Diane of Quincy, and William J. Speranzo and his wife Diane of Randolph.

Loving grandmother of Frank L. Speranzo, Jr., Dina McHugh, Jill Rinehart, Keri Luggelle, and Dominick Speranzo, and great-grandmother of Zachary, Thomas, Alexa, Salvatore, Zoe, Vincent, Matthew, and Stella.

The last of four siblings, she was predeceased by Louise Coletti, Rita Tempesta, and Paul Coletti. Claire is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Tuesday, May 24, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent St., West Quincy, on Wednesday, May 25, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Claire’s memory may be made to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Rd., Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 or by visiting komen.org.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.