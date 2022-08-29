Clara D. Cardillo

Clara Doris (Giordano) Cardillo passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

She was born in Boston to Anna (Latorella) and Arthur Giordano. She was a devout parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel for over 40 years. In Clara’s younger years she volunteered her service at the church whenever she was needed.

Clara’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends. She took her role as a wife, mother and grandmother very seriously, and her generosity and selflessness made her an excellent one. In her spare time, she travelled all over New England with her husband, Michael. They also enjoyed many plays and concerts together. She had a special place in her heart for Tanglewood, where she enjoyed many concerts. Clara loved her life and always kept a positive attitude.

Beloved wife of over 60 years to Michael Cardillo. Loving sister of Arthur Giordano and his wife Diane of Burlington. Devoted mother of Christine Ambrose and her husband Joseph of Quincy, Michael Cardillo and his wife Karen of Canton, Ann Philbrook and her husband Carl of Randolph, Patricia Thornton and her husband Paul of Randolph, Diane Coletta and her husband Paul Jr. of Weymouth, and Robert Cardillo and his wife Cynthia of Dedham. Cherished grandmother of Alex Cardillo of Dedham, Susana and her husband Nathan Houston of Quincy, Matthew Thornton and his wife Katie of Quincy, Paul J. Coletta III, U.S. Marine Corps of Weymouth, Christina Coletta of Weymouth, and Nicholas Cardillo of Dedham. Great-grandmother of Malcolm Carl Houston of Quincy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, August 30, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Clara may be made to St. Anthony’s Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA, 02110. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.