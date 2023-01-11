Clara Hellmuth, 92

Clara (Griffiths) Hellmuth, 92, of Winthrop passed away Friday, Jan. 6th, 2023, at the Courtyard Nursing Center in Medford.

Clara was born June 19,1930 in Chelsea, Massachusetts to the late John J Griffiths and Delia (Forde) Griffiths. Clara lived most of her life in Winthrop, Massachusetts and graduated from Saint Rose High School Chelsea, Massachusetts.

She is survived by her daughter Jane Kelly and son in-law Sean of Stockton Springs, Maine, her son Paul Hellmuth and daughter in-law Lisa of Quincy and her two grandchildren Eric and Amanda Hellmuth.

Memorial Visiting Hours will be held at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel 650 Hancock St., Quincy, MA on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 10:00am-12:00pm. A Catholic Prayer Service will follow immediately following the visiting hours at noon.

The burial will be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences, please visit hamellydon.com.