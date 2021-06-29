Clarence S. Livingstone, 76

Clarence S. Livingstone, age 76, of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, June 28, 2021 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by his loving family.

Clarence was born, raised, and educated in Little Sands, Murray River, Prince Edward Island, Canada. He had lived in Quincy for over fifty years, but enjoyed spending time with relatives and friends in Canada.

He was employed as an electrician. Clarence worked with The Chappy Corporation in Chelsea for twenty years and with Brite-Lite Electrical Company in Weymouth for twenty years. He also proudly served in the Massachusetts National Guard.

Clarence was a hot rod enthusiast and owned many throughout his life. He enjoyed riding and working on them.

Beloved husband of the late Judith A. (Carlson) Livingstone. Devoted father of Todd E. Livingstone of Quincy and Adam M. Livingstone of Berwick, Maine. Loving son of the late Elmer and Lorraine (MacDonald) Livingstone. Dear brother of John Livingstone of Canada and the late Sadie Walker. Clarence is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, services were private. Clarence and his wife, Judith, will be interred together in Little Sands, Canada at a later date.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.