Claudia G. Marinilli, 86

Claudia G. (Marinilli) Marinilli, age 86, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, August 3, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by her loving family.

Claudia was born in Casale di Cocullo, L’Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy, to the late Nicola and Giuseppa (Risio) Marinilli. Raised and educated there, she immigrated to the United States on March 28, 1966 at the age of twenty-nine, settling in Quincy where she lived for the past fifty-seven years.

She was employed as a seamstress in the garment industry and had worked for many years at Milton’s at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, where she made many friendships.

Claudia was an excellent cook and was known for her outstanding lasagna. She enjoyed gardening, music, dancing, and all family gatherings. She was a longtime active member of the Braintree Sons of Italy Ladies Lodge # 1422 and loved all the events and her many friends.

Most of all, Claudia was devoted to her family, especially all her cherished grandchildren, supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for sixty-five years of Ettore Marinilli.

Devoted mother of Sofia Bulman and her husband Eric of Hanover, Debra Forte and her husband Robert of Walpole, and the late Antonio Vito “Tony” Marinilli.

Loving Nonna of Anthony J. and Joseph N. Marinilli, Michael, Matthew, Vanessa, and Melissa Bulman, Stella and Emma Forte. Step grandmother of Brianna, Caitlin, Juliana, and Nicholas Forte.

Claudia was the last of eight siblings. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews both here and in Italy and Canada.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, August 8, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Wednesday, August 9, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations to establish a scholarship fund in Claudia’s memory may be made to the Braintree Sons of Italy Ladies Lodge Scholarship Fund, c/o 120 Homestead Lane, Hanover, MA 02339.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.