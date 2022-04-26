Cleaner, Greener Quincy Set For May 7

Mayor Thomas P. Koch announces the City’s annual Cleaner, Greener Quincy will be held on Saturday, May 7th. The annual city-wide cleanup has drawn over 1,500 volunteers to help clean our parks, beaches, marshlands, open spaces, trail networks, and other areas. The clean-up will take place from 9 am to Noon in a variety of locations throughout the city.

“We are thrilled to have so many community-minded people of all ages help keep our city looking beautiful,” Koch said. “We take pride in how clean and neat our city is and a big part of that effort is building buy-in within our communities, especially amongst our young people, in keeping it that way year round.”

Volunteer leaders who have a project and a team can participate in Cleaner, Greener Quincy by emailing Paul Doherty at pdoherty@quincyma.gov. The city will provide tools, bags, trash pick-up, and a Cleaner, Greener t-shirt to those that participate. If you are an individual looking to join a cleanup team, you can email Doherty to be connected to a group.

Following the cleanup, Koch will sponsor a Volunteer Appreciation Barbecue at Pageant Field from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

In addition to cleanups, many of the city’s garden clubs have started beautification efforts along the Squantum Causeway, in Hough’s Neck, and throughout Wollaston. A number of other neighborhood and community organizations from Merrymount, Quincy Point, Montclair, Faxon Park, Adams Shore, North Quincy, and other areas also do cleanup and neighborhood beautification projects.

City crews will cleanup winter debris along our City beaches that morning. Equipment will be deployed along our shoreline in Squantum, Merrymount, Adams Shore, Hough Neck, Germantown, and Quincy Point.

“The pandemic has allowed more people to explore their own city, its parks, open spaces, walking trails, and municipal beaches,” Koch said. We thank our volunteers that help keep these beautiful natural resources clean not just during our event but throughout the year as well. These places are an important part of the quality of life in our great city and I thank all those that help out.”