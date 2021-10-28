Cleanup Continues Following Powerful Nor’easter

By SCOTT JACKSON

Thousands of Quincy residents remained without power on Thursday, one day after a powerful nor’easter walloped the city with high winds and rain.

The storm brought hurricane-force wind gusts to the region beginning late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, along with torrential downpours.

Quincy officials said more than 4,000 homes remained without power as of noon on Thursday. About 6,000 National Grid customers in the city were without power during the height of the storm on Wednesday.

The city said residents should be patient as utility crews work to restore power across the South Shore and elsewhere in Massachusetts.

“In many cases, the restoration work will require National Grid to perform work street-by-street and house-by-house, so it will be a time-consuming process. Residents should be prepared for at least another 24 to 48 hours without power,” city officials posted on social media.

“There are more than 100,000 homes without power across the region and utility crews are working around the clock to move as quickly as possible. Residents’ ongoing patience is greatly appreciated.”

The Thomas Crane Public Library and the Kennedy Center are open on a regular schedule, officials added.

The power outages mean there are a number of intersections throughout the city without signals, officials noted.

“When a signal is not working, the intersection should always be assumed to be a four-way stop sign,” officials said.

Quincy Public Schools were closed Wednesday amid the storm. Classes resumed on Thursday, but the Bernazzani and Snug Harbor elementary schools remained closed because of power outages.

The storm cleanup in the city is expected to continue over the next few days.

“City crews augmented by private contractors continue to clear trees and limbs from streets and from power lines. Tree removal from power lines must be performed in coordination with National Grid. Always assume a downed line is live and do not approach. Residents can call 617-376-1251 to report fallen public trees and limbs,” city officials wrote.

“Clean-up will continue for the next several days and the DPW yard at 55 Sea Street will be open this weekend from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday to accept yard waste. The City anticipates collecting additional yard waste during next week’s schedule, but residents should make every attempt to reduce the size of tree limbs and bundle branches together.”

The storm also peeled a portion of the roof off O’Brien Towers, a Quincy Housing Authority building in Germantown. Crews continued to work on the roof Thursday in anticipation of a new storm coming over the weekend.

Three of the building’s residents were relocated to hotels after the roof was damaged.