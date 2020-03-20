Closure Of Personal Care Businesses Ordered

Based on the personal distancing guidelines set by state and federal governments amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Mayor Thomas Koch and Public Health Commissioner Ruth Jones ordered the closure of all hair salons, massage facilities, nail salons and tattoo studios as of midnight on Friday, March 20. The order also applies to gyms and fitness centers.

Personal care services require close contact between individuals and cannot meet the social distancing protocols set by state and federal authorities, and the order is being made to protect the health and safety by helping to stop the further spread of the virus, Mayor Koch said. The order is effective until at least April 6.

“We do not take this action lightly, and every action we do take is based strictly on protecting the health and safety of our community – both practitioners and customers,” said Mayor Koch. “Together with Commissioner Jones, we believe this measure is in the best immediate interest of our City.”

Added Commissioner Jones:

“It is simply impossible for these kinds of businesses to safely abide by the social distancing guidelines at the heart of stemming the spread of this virus. It’s absolutely the right decision from a public health perspective.”

Mayor Koch noted that he heard from a number of personal care businesses who had decided to close because of the inability to meet distancing guidelines, but felt many business owners wanted to wait for a uniform decision.

For more information, business owners can call the Quincy Health Department at 617-376-1273 or the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services at 617-376-1500.

As of Thursday, March 19 there were 328 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. For more information visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-cases-quarantine-and-monitoring.