‘Coffee With The Sheriff’ At The Early American Diner Feb. 9

Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott will host a “Coffee with the Sheriff” diner visit in Quincy at The Early American on Thursday, Feb. 9th from 8 – 9:30 a.m. He will visit with residents, talk about their ideas, and answer questions about public safety and the work of the Sheriff’s Office.

“One of the best ways for me to understand the public safety needs of Norfolk County is to be able to sit down with residents in their home communities,” said Sheriff McDermott. “These diner tours are an opportunity to talk with people about their ideas and answer their questions while also highlighting some of the great local businesses in our county.”

The “Coffee with the Sheriff” visits are designed to give residents and community members a chance to meet with Sheriff McDermott in their hometowns and discuss issues important to them. Visits are scheduled at local diners and coffee shops around Norfolk County.

A full schedule of locations, dates, and times can be found on the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office website at www.NorfolkSheriff.com/coffee.